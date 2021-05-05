Driver reportedly tries to ram bylaw officer after getting ticket

A 22-year-old man is facing charges after reportedly trying to ram a bylaw officer for giving him a parking ticket.

Regional police were called to the incident around 4 p.m. in the area of Hemlock Street and Hickory Street West in Waterloo on Tuesday.

After a city bylaw officer issued a ticket to a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone, the driver returned to the vehicle, saw the ticket, and drove at the officer, according to officials.

Police say the bylaw officer was able to move quickly to avoid getting hit.

When they got back into their vehicle, the officer reportedly saw the man following him and driving aggressively.

The man accelerated and almost hit the passenger front door, according to officials.

Police say they searched the area, found the man’s vehicle in the area of King Street North, and have since charged the Waterloo man with dangerous operation and assault with a weapon.

The accused is set to appear in court in late June.