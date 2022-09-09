Driver rescued after car crashes deep in Ottawa forest

A driver had to be rescued after their car hurtled about 30 metres into the forest and ended up hanging in some trees in rural west Ottawa.

The crash happened just before 1:45 a.m. on Friday on Grants Side Road, between Farmview and Kinburn Side roads.

Fire crews arrived to find the vehicle about 30 metres off the road and hanging in some trees. The driver was trapped inside.

Firefighters cut down trees with chainsaws, used rescue jacks to stabilized the car and strapped it to some nearby trees for stability.

They used the jaws of life to open the door and get the person out.

Paramedics took over care of the patient after that.

At approx 01:42 this morning, @OttFire responded for a vehicle that drove 100ft off the road into a heavily forested area & was hung up on several trees on Grants Side Rd b/w Farmview Rd & Kinburn Side Rd. The single occupant was trapped inside their vehicle. #OttNews 1/4 pic.twitter.com/roWr1NWhwq