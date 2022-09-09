Driver rescued after car crashes deep in Ottawa forest
A driver had to be rescued after their car hurtled about 30 metres into the forest and ended up hanging in some trees in rural west Ottawa.
The crash happened just before 1:45 a.m. on Friday on Grants Side Road, between Farmview and Kinburn Side roads.
Fire crews arrived to find the vehicle about 30 metres off the road and hanging in some trees. The driver was trapped inside.
Firefighters cut down trees with chainsaws, used rescue jacks to stabilized the car and strapped it to some nearby trees for stability.
They used the jaws of life to open the door and get the person out.
Paramedics took over care of the patient after that.
At approx 01:42 this morning, @OttFire responded for a vehicle that drove 100ft off the road into a heavily forested area & was hung up on several trees on Grants Side Rd b/w Farmview Rd & Kinburn Side Rd. The single occupant was trapped inside their vehicle. #OttNews 1/4 pic.twitter.com/roWr1NWhwq— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) September 9, 2022
-
Vigil for Saskatchewan held at Calgary's Olympic PlazaIn Calgary's Olympic Plaza on Friday night, a vigil was held as a show of support for those affected by recent events in Saskatchewan.
-
Youth in critical condition after being hit by vehicleA youth was rushed to hospital in Calgary on Friday night, unresponsive and suffering from a significant head injury after being struck by a vehicle.
-
‘More than 200 animals need care’: Laurier partnership to pair students, staff with foster animalsWilfrid Laurier University is teaming up with a couple of local humane societies to connect animals in need of foster homes with students, faculty and staff.
-
Sault grocer collects hundreds of shoes for less fortunateGiving back is among the core values of the Grocer 4 Good grocery store in Sault Ste. Marie -- and it's living up to its name, recently holding a shoe drive for the less fortunate.
-
Collingwood Blues optimistic for success in more 'normal' seasonThe calendar and thermometer outside may still say summer, but players and fans alike are celebrating the return of Canada's national pastime in Collingwood.
-
-
Leader of fringe religious group risks losing driver's licence as fight to take photo with pirate hat continuesThe leader of B.C.'s Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, a fringe religious group, has been fighting for years to get his driver's licence picture taken wearing a pirate hat, but he keeps getting denied.
-
Simcoe-Muskoka residents remember brushes with Queen Elizabeth IIThe City of Barrie is the latest municipality in Central Ontario to pay tribute to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Vancouver expats in U.K. witness history being madeAs the world grapples with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, some Vancouver expats living in the U.K. are experiencing the nation's grief as outsiders.