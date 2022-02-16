Driver rescued after car crashes into frozen lake in Dartmouth

A car is submerged in ice but the driver is safe after the vehicle crashed into a frozen lake in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax police and fire crews responded to the single-vehicle collision near 190 Waverley Road around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the vehicle left the road and ended up in Lake Micmac.

Firefighters managed to get the driver out safely. No one else was inside the car at the time and the driver was not injured.

The car was still stuck in the icy lake Tuesday morning.

