Driver rescued after crashing vehicle into River Valley

Firefighters extricated a driver from a vehicle in Edmonton's River Valley after a crash Tuesday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called to Jasper Avenue and 90 Street after a single-vehicle crash into the river valley before 11 a.m.

CTV News Edmonton was on scene when firefighters pulled a man wearing a bloodied white shirt from the river bank. He was taken away on a stretcher.

It's unclear why the vehicle left the road and crashed into the river valley.

More to come…