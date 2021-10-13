Driver rolls vehicle into house in Midland, Ont., with children on board
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
A woman driving with two children on board lost control of her vehicle and hit a house in Midland.
Provincial police say the SUV was travelling south on Queen Street Wednesday morning when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to mount the curb.
Police say it became airborne on a small hill and hit the house, landing upside down on its roof.
Fortunately, there were no injuries.
They say the crash caused minor damage to the home.
The homeowner, meanwhile, had just taken her child to school, and police say she was thankful they weren't in harm's way.
Police are investigating what caused the crash.
