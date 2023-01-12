iHeartRadio

Driver rushed to hospital after crash involving semi-truck outside Guelph


OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham appears in a video posted to Twitter from the scene of a crash in Puslinch, Ont. on Jan. 12, 2023. (Twitter/OPP West Region)

The driver of a sedan has been transported hospital with what police call life-altering injuries after a crash involving a semi-truck outside Guelph.

In a video posted to Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Joshua Cunningham said emergency services were called to the collision on Concession Road 7 near the Highway 401 overpass around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the driver of the white sedan involved in the crash is 34-years-old and from Guelph. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

Roads in the area were closed while investigators collected evidence. They reopened just after 3 p.m. 

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the crash is asked to contact police.

