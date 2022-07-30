Driver rushed to Toronto hospital following single-vehicle rollover on the DVP
A driver was reportedly seriously injured early this morning after becoming trapped under their car during a single-vehicle rollover on the Don Valley Parkway.
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 at the DVP and Lawrence Avenue East.
According to Toronto police, a vehicle flipped over trapping the driver underneath.
Police said paramedics rushed to the scene and transported the victim to hospital. The driver’s injuries “appear to be serious,” they said.
Two northbound lanes of the DVP were closed for several hours at Lawrence Avenue as Traffic Services investigated. The highway reopened around 4:30 a.m.
Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
-
Regina's Bedard and Moose Jaw's Hunt make Canada's World Junior rosterPlayers from two Saskatchewan teams in the Western Hockey League have made Canada's roster for the World Juniors.
-
Edmonton man turns to social media in search of liver donorAn Edmonton man has turned to social media hoping to find a live liver donor.
-
Calgarians recognize and celebrate Alberta’s varied cultural heritageThe artistic director of Tryzub Ukrainian Dance Society says sharing Ukrainian culture through dance is important to him — especially on Heritage Day.
-
Michelle Wie West kicks off Shaw Charity Classic week at Canyon MeadowsAn LPGA icon, Michelle Wie West, came to Calgary to deliver a message to girls who have an interest in developing their golf game.
-
Man facing impaired charges in fatal hit-and-run: Toronto policeA man is facing a list of charges, including impaired driving, after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle overnight in North York on Saturday.
-
Pickers in Sudbury report 'light' blueberry cropThe blueberry season is in full swing in Sudbury, with many vendors set up along highways and pickers busy in the bush.
-
Rough Riders to Roughriders: RCMP heritage celebrated in Regina for Saskatchewan Day"Rough Riders to the Roughriders," seemed to be an appropriate theme to celebrate Saskatchewan Day at the RCMP Heritage Centre on Aug. 1.
-
'It's a reminder of the work we still need to do': celebrating Emancipation DayAugust 1st is Terry Fox Day this year in Manitoba, but people are also celebrating Emancipation Day across the province.
-
Flood-damaged roads a worry for Manitoba farmers looking to harvestRural roads damaged by spring flooding are causing problems for farmers.