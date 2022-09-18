iHeartRadio

Driver rushed to trauma centre following Brampton crash

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)

A driver has been rushed to a trauma centre following a single-vehicle collision in Brampton.

The crash happened shortly before noon today near Kennedy Road and Edgemont Drive, which is north of Queen Street East.

According to Peel police, a motorist drove their vehicle into a hydro pole, which was knocked down and damaged a bus shelter.

Drivers are being advised to use alternate routes.

12