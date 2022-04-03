Driver's app leads Quebec police to crash near Cantley

Police in western Quebec say a 47-year-old Cantley woman is facing a three-month driver’s licence suspension after her cellphone app alerted police to a serious crash.

Gatineau police got an automated call from a driver’s assistance app at around 3:15 a.m. Friday, notifying them of a crash near Cantley, Que. Police checked the area but could not find the vehicle, and began to look for the phone’s owner.

Gatineau police officers eventually came across the scene of the crash on rue Blondeau in Cantley but no one was there. They called for help from MRC des Collines police, who made their way to the address associated with the cellphone that prompted the initial call to make sure everyone was okay.

When they arrived, they found a woman who appeared to be inebriated. She was taken to the police station, where a test showed she was above the legal limit.

She had apparently left her home to decompress following an argument before the crash. Police said, while her vehicle is a total loss, she wasn’t hurt.

The woman now has a court date and her licence is suspended for 90 days.