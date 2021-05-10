Driver’s condition upgraded to ‘stable’ after Nanaimo crash; police seek witness video

A 35-year-old woman remains in hospital Friday following a serious truck crash this week on the Nanaimo Parkway.

Traffic was stalled for several hours Wednesday when two semi-trucks collided just north of the intersection of Island Highway and Northfield Road.

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Friday, Nanaimo RCMP said her condition has been upgraded to stable.

The other driver, a 71-year-old man, was uninjured and remained at the scene to speak with investigators.

Mounties are now asking any drivers who may have video of the crash to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine what caused the two trucks to collide.