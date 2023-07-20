Driver scammed with fake jewelry after stopping to help roadside car: WRPS

Regional police are issuing a warning about a scam they say was targeting the kindness of strangers.

Police say a driver pulled over around 3 p.m. Monday on King Street East when they saw a broken down vehicle.

The people in the SUV allegedly told them they didn’t have their wallets and needed gas. Once the gas was purchase, police say they negotiated to sell gold jewelry instead of money, only to later find out it was fake.

Police did not release a description of the people they’re looking for, but did say the suspects were driving what’s described as a silver Mercedes SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.