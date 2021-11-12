Driver 'secures' mattresses on car with passengers holding bed sheet
Police charged a driver after officers were "shocked" to spot a car loaded with two mattresses on the roof held down with only a bed sheet.
Caledon OPP says the driver recruited two friends to help him move the mattresses, so he had the two passengers hold down the mattresses by hand using a bed sheet draped over the top.
Police say the sheet being held by hand through the windows was the "only means of securement."
Officers stopped the vehicle as it travelled on Mayfield Road near Highway 410 on Thursday morning and charged the driver with having an insecure load, which carries a fine of $160.
"If the sheet fits, you might not want to use it," police said about the situation.
The incident prompted police to remind the public not to rely on gravity to secure a load but to use proper strapping, like ratchet straps or a trailer.
