Driver sent to hospital after crashing into service pole in Halifax Saturday

A single motor vehicle collision closed part of Halifax's Quinpool Road Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into a service pole.

Police say around 7:05 a.m., the vehicle struck two service poles in the 6200 block of Quinpool Road.

According to police, the 26-year-old driver was transported to a Halifax hospital with what are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the fallen services lines, the areas of Monastery Lane and Preston Street on Quinpool Road were closed for around an hour. Additionally, traffic had been reduced to one lane in both directions until the afternoon, while the service pole was replaced.

Police say no charges are expected to be laid in relation to the collision.