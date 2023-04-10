iHeartRadio

Driver sent to hospital after rollover crash in Essex


Officers responded to the single-vehicle collision at Highway 3 and Victoria Street on Sunday, April 10, 2023. (Source: _OnLocation_/Twitter)

Essex County OPP say one person was taken to hospital after a rollover crash in Essex.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle collision at Highway 3 and Victoria Street on Sunday around 10:40 p.m.

The driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

