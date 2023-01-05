Driver sentenced in fatal crash, likely to be deported after release
An agreed-upon sentence for Jovanpreet Singh has been accepted by the Crown.
The Windsor man, who came to Canada as a St. Clair College international student, will spend two years in jail along with a 10-year driving ban.
Singh previously pleaded guilty to charges related to a triple-fatal crash that happened in 2019 near Petrolia, Ont.
The 28-year-old, who was 25 at the time, was driving more than 200 km/h when he lost control and his BMW crashed into a tree.
Three of his coworkers, all 19 years old, were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
A fourth passenger was also hurt.
Justice Paul Howard indicated it is likely Singh will be deported back to India after serving his sentence, saying any dreams he had of living a life in Canada have been "extinguished."
— With files from CTV News Windsor's Sanjay Maru
-
Have you seen this SUV? OPP looking for helpOfficers with the West Nipissing Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle from a property on Labine Road in the Markstay-Warren Area.
-
Mild weather impacts winter activities in northern Ont..The recent fluctuating weather has impacted outdoor sports this winter in northern Ontario.
-
Some B.C. pharmacies reporting unprecedented medication shortagesWith flu season in full swing, there's growing frustration among British Columbians over a lack of cold and flu medication.
-
Cardiac events a frightening, familiar sight in the NHLThe horror that swept across the NFL when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game this week in Cincinnati was all too familiar to members of the hockey community.
-
Algoma Art Society celebrates 75 yearsThe Algoma Art Society is celebrating its 75th anniversary. To help mark the occasion, the Art Gallery of Algoma is hosting an exhibit featuring more than 50 paintings by past and present members of the group.
-
Controversial Wellington Crescent development hits another roadblockA controversial development in River Heights at the centre of an ongoing saga has hit another roadblock at Winnipeg City Hall.
-
B.C. company's AI-driven autonomous stroller turns heads at Las Vegas electronics showA Vancouver company has rolled into the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas with a head-turning invention it says will make life easier for new parents.
-
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winnerDylan Guenther scored the game-winning goal in overtime as Canada defeated Czechia 3-2 to claim its 20th world junior hockey championship gold on Thursday.
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner named NHL All-StarToronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner has been selected to play in this year's NHL All-Star game.