Driver sentenced in fatal crash, likely to be deported after release

An agreed-upon sentence for Jovanpreet Singh has been accepted by the Crown.

The Windsor man, who came to Canada as a St. Clair College international student, will spend two years in jail along with a 10-year driving ban.

Singh previously pleaded guilty to charges related to a triple-fatal crash that happened in 2019 near Petrolia, Ont.

The 28-year-old, who was 25 at the time, was driving more than 200 km/h when he lost control and his BMW crashed into a tree.

Three of his coworkers, all 19 years old, were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth passenger was also hurt.

Justice Paul Howard indicated it is likely Singh will be deported back to India after serving his sentence, saying any dreams he had of living a life in Canada have been "extinguished."

