Driver seriously injured in Algonquin Park after swerving to avoid animal

A driver was seriously injured after he crashed while swerving to avoid an animal in Algonquin Park over the weekend.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday on Highway 60 near Opeongo Lake. Police say the man was driving an SUV eastbound and lost control and hit a rock cut.

The 68-year-old man from Barry’s Bay was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

OPP are reminding people to be mindful of animals while driving.