Driver seriously injured in Kitchener crash

One person has serious injuries after a van and motorcycle collided in Kitchener.

Emergency responders were called to Edna Street, at the on-ramp to Highway 85, around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday.

In a media release, the Waterloo Regional Police Service said the van was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto the ramp when it was struck by a motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction.

The motorcycle driver had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital outside the region.

Police said the driver of the van received medical treatment from paramedics at the scene of crash.

The ramp to Highway 85 and Edna Street, between Victoria Street North and Frederick Street, were closed for approximately four hours. They have since reopened.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have dash-cam footage, to call WRPS at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.