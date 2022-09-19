Driver seriously injured in three-vehicle crash on Huron Church and EC Row

One driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Monday morning.

OPP responded to the collision on Huron Church Road at E.C. Row Expressway at 9:37 a.m.

Police say initial reports indicated that two passenger vehicles and a transport truck had collided, and that one driver had suffered serious injuries.

OPP and Essex-Windsor EMS attended the scene. One driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

The OPP is asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision to please call 1-888-310-1122.