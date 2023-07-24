Driver seriously injured in vehicle rollover on Hwy 11 in Muskoka
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police say one person suffered serious injuries in a collision on Highway 11 in Muskoka over the weekend.
According to provincial police, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday evening in Bracebridge.
Police say the vehicle left the road and rolled in the northbound lanes south of Stephenson Road 1 near Alpine Ranch Road.
A 61-year-old Lake of Bays man was rushed to the hospital and later transferred to a Toronto area hospital with life-altering injuries.
Highway 11 was closed for several hours through the area for the investigation.
Police urge anyone with information or dash cam footage of the collision that happened around 5:40 p.m. to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.
