Driver shears north end power pole Monday, faces impaired driving charge: Halifax Police
A man is facing an impaired driving charge after he collided with a power pole and a residence in Halifax early Monday morning, say police.
Officers responded to the intersection of North and Creighton Street around 12:47 a.m., after receiving a report of a single-vehicle crash.
According to police, a pickup truck left the roadway, sheared a power pole, and came to a stop against a residence.
The truck sustained substantial damage, but no damages were reported to the residence.
The 42-year-old driver was not injured. He was arrested at the scene for impaired operation of a conveyance, say police.
North Street between Creighton and Maynard Street is expected to be closed to all traffic Monday morning while Nova Scotia Power works to replace the pole.
The man is due in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.
