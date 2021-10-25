Driver shortage and COVID-19 exposures cancel 13 Sudbury school bus routes
Sudbury Student Services Consortium cancelled more than a dozen school bus routes this week due to driver shortages and COVID-19 exposures.
The announcements were made on the consortium's website on Sunday.
Nine routes have been cancelled for the week of Oct. 25 due to driver shortages: L005, L006, L012, L016, L022, L101, L114, L123, L301.
Four elementary school routes have been cancelled until Nov. 1 due to COVID-19 exposures: morning portions of L314 and L852 and afternoon portions of L375 and L122. Five schools have been affected by the COVID-19 exposure: St. Charles Elementary, Chelmsford Valley District Composite Elementary School, St. Francis, Ecole Helene Gravel and Ecole St-Denis.
This comes as the number of active COVID-19 infections in the Sudbury area reaches 139.
There is currently a COVID-19 outbreak at one local school, St. Francis, which began on Oct. 12.
