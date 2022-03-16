Driver shot in January road rage incident, Calgary police search for Dodge pickup

Calgary police are searching for a Dodge Ram pickup involved in a road rage incident in January where a driver was shot.

Police say a man was driving northbound on Castleridge Boulevard N.E. about 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 when he cut in front of a Dodge Ram pickup.

The driver of the pickup then began tailgating the other driver before pulling alongside the left side of the vehicle and firing a shot, striking the victim in the arm.

The Ram then fled the scene.

A licence plate number was not obtained as it was covered by snow.

The victim drove away and contacted police. He has since recovered from his physical injuries.

"This is a disturbing incident where a person was shot over a minor traffic dispute. This event is particularly troubling because it occurred in broad daylight in close proximity to a playground," said Det. Jonah Edwards.

"Though we have been able to move this investigation forward since January, we now need the public’s help to locate the truck in order to address this troubling behaviour."

The suspect’s truck is described as a dark grey, 2014 or 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 with a two- to three-inch lift kit and aftermarket taillights.

The truck also has yellow material in the driver’s side wheel well and dark tint on the rear windows.

Anyone with information about the location of the vehicle is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.