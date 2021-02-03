A man had a rough ride but escaped without injury when he slammed the front of his Toyota sedan through a wall and into a downtown Edmonton apartment Wednesday.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at Juliette Manor, a rental apartment complex on the corner of 119 Street and 103 Avenue.

A police sergeant on scene said the man was able to escape the car himself by crawling into the back seat and exiting a rear door.

The driver was the only person in the car and the suite was vacant at the time. No one else was injured.

Sgt. Quentin Miller said it wasn’t clear why the crash happened but he didn’t think alcohol or a medical episode were factors.

Firefighters were seen working in the suite to ensure that the building was still structurally sound.

Miller said no one had been evacuated from the building because responders believed it was still safe.