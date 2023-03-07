Driver slapped with $1,100 fine after speeding in construction zone, 9 drivers ticketed in 1 day
Saskatchewan RCMP managed to catch a driver last week that was speeding well over the limit in a construction zone, leading to a fine over $1,000.
RCMP traffic officers ticketed a total of nine drivers that were speeding in a work zone north of Swift Current on March 1.
One driver, RCMP noted, was travelling 106 km/h in a 60 km/h work zone.
The driver was fined $1,109 for exceeding the speed limit by 46 km/h in a construction zone with workers present.
RCMP remind drivers to always slow to 60 km/h when travelling past emergency vehicles with their lights active and through construction zones with workers present.
Remember to #SlowTo60: On March 1, #RCMPSK Traffic Officers ticketed 9 drivers exceeding the speed limit in a work zone just north of Swift Current. One driver received a $1,109 fine for going 106 km/hr in the 60 work zone that was clearly marked + had workers present. pic.twitter.com/URGhppFHWu— RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) March 7, 2023
