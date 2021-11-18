Driver smashes through brick mailbox in Windsor

Two people were taken to hospital after a driver crashed through a brick mailbox in a south end neighbourhood late Wednesday night.

Around midnight a car lost control on Southwood Lakes Boulevard and crashed into the mailbox before coming to a rest on a side lawn of a residence.

The mailbox was destroyed and the vehicle was left with heavy damage.

Two people were taken to hospital following the crash.

Witnesses tell CTV News that some neighbours attempted to give first aid until first responders arrived.

Police closed the area for several hours to investigate the crash but it has since reopened.