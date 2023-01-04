Driver sought after man critically injured in hit-and-run

A man in his 50s has been critically injured in a hit-and-run in Etobicoke.

Toronto police said a male pedestrian was struck by the driver of a vehicle in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and First Street just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.

Meanwhile, police said the driver of the vehicle, which is believed to be a black pick-up truck, fled the scene. The vehicle was last seen travelling north on Second Street. No other description has been released.

"There is a lot of video and there are several eyewitnesses to this event. So my advice to the driver of that vehicle is get a lawyer and turn yourself in," said Duty Insp. Craig Young.

He urged drivers to be cautious, especially with the rainy weather.

"The conditions earlier were terrible...It was dark out. It was raining. The visibility was poor," Young said.

He noted that Toronto police responded to at least three serious collisions involving pedestrians early Thursday evening.

Two other collisions were reported in North York on Thursday. In the afternoon, two pedestrians suffered serious injuries when they were hit by a vehicle near Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

Later in the evening, another pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Don Mills Road and Steeles Avenue East.

Meanwhile, in Brampton, Peel police are also investigating a hit and run. It occurred in the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Pinecone Way, west of Bramalea Road, at around 6:15 p.m.

Police said a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the collision, police said. No descriptions of the driver or the vehicle involved have been released.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Lake Shore Blvd W & First St

- police o/s

- @TorontoMedics taking a male patient to hospital w/ critical injuries via emerge run

- @TrafficServices investigating

- driver fled in a possible black pick up

- expect delays

- any info call 4168082222#GO27148

^al