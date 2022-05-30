Driver sought after motorcyclist severely injured in hit-and-run
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
Mounties are asking for help identifying the driver who fled from the scene of a crash with a motorcyclist in Parkland County early Monday morning.
The collision on Highway 44 on the Highway 16 overpass around 6:50 a.m. left the motorcyclist with "life-threatening" injuries, police said.
The driver of the grey Dodge Ram 1500 fled; anyone with information about them is asked to contact Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000.
As of 9:30 a.m., traffic was still being rerouted on Highway 44, which was expected to remain blocked for several hours. Highway 16 traffic was unaffected.
