Driver sought after motorcyclist severely injured in hit-and-run

Mounties are asking for help identifying the driver who fled from the scene of a crash with a motorcyclist in Parkland County early Monday morning.

The collision on Highway 44 on the Highway 16 overpass around 6:50 a.m. left the motorcyclist with "life-threatening" injuries, police said.

The driver of the grey Dodge Ram 1500 fled; anyone with information about them is asked to contact Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000.

As of 9:30 a.m., traffic was still being rerouted on Highway 44, which was expected to remain blocked for several hours. Highway 16 traffic was unaffected.