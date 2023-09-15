Driver sought after two pedestrians struck in hit-and-run crash
Windsor police are asking for help identifying a driver after a hit-and-run collision on the city’s west side.
Police say two pedestrians were struck by a blue Ford truck as they attempted to cross at the intersection of Tecumseh Road West and Crawford Avenue on Thursday around 4 p.m.
The motorist did not stop at the scene or render aid to the victims, according to police.
The victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle involved is believed to be a bright blue, newer model Ford F150.
We urge anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have a dash cam, or residential or business video that can assist with the investigation, to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-945-9645, ext. 223. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
