Driver sought by police after pedestrian hit-and-run in downtown Calgary

Calgary police are looking to identify the driver responsible for striking a pedestrian crossing a downtown street late last month and then fleeing the scene.

This hit-and-run collision occurred just after 6 p.m. on June 27, at Centre Street S. and 8th Avenue S.E.

As a result, the victim suffered serious injuries.

Police were in the area when the collision occurred, and the vehicle -- a silver, four-door car -- was captured by an officer's body-worn camera.

Police say the vehicle sustained hood damage in the collision.

It was last seen headed north on Centre Street S.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police directly at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.