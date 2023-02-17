Driver sought in hit-and-run that seriously injured 88-year-old in Georgina

Police in Georgina are seeking the driver and witnesses to a hit-and-run that seriously injured a senior pedestrian.

York Regional police say the 88-year-old victim was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday evening shortly after 7:30 on Metro Road North.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is an older model, silver Mercedes hatchback missing the side passenger mirror.

Police say the vehicle was travelling from Jackson's Point, west across Metro Road.

Police ask anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact the crime unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.