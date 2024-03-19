Driver sought in Whyte Avenue hit-and-run that injured mother walking with child

Edmonton police are searching for the driver of an SUV that hit a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk on Whyte Avenue on Monday and left the scene.

The 38-year-old woman sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries in the crash around 8:15 a.m. at 97 Street.

She had been walking with her six-year-old daughter, who she moved out of the way before she was hit, according to police. The girl was not hurt.

The driver of the eastbound SUV also hit a stop sign as they drove away.

Witnesses described the vehicle as an orange 2011 or 2012 Dodge Journey. Police expect it to have visible front-end damage, such as a missing fog light, front quarter panel and broken grill.

Anyone with information or who saw or has dash cam footage of the crash is asked to contact Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.