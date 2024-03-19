Driver sought in Whyte Avenue hit-and-run that injured mother walking with child
Edmonton police are searching for the driver of an SUV that hit a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk on Whyte Avenue on Monday and left the scene.
The 38-year-old woman sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries in the crash around 8:15 a.m. at 97 Street.
She had been walking with her six-year-old daughter, who she moved out of the way before she was hit, according to police. The girl was not hurt.
The driver of the eastbound SUV also hit a stop sign as they drove away.
Witnesses described the vehicle as an orange 2011 or 2012 Dodge Journey. Police expect it to have visible front-end damage, such as a missing fog light, front quarter panel and broken grill.
Anyone with information or who saw or has dash cam footage of the crash is asked to contact Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.
-
Lethbridge gardeners preparing for potentially dry summerIn a matter of weeks, gardens across Lethbridge and southern Alberta will start to bloom.
-
Orioles score eight runs in final three innings to top Jays 13-8 in pre-season playColton Cowser and Tyler Nevin both homered in the seventh inning to kick-start a late Baltimore run as the Orioles earned a 13-8 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in pre-season action.
-
Ukrainian with nowhere to go robbed at Toronto airportA Ukrainian newcomer was robbed of almost all his belongings while he spent three days in Toronto Pearson Airport.
-
Moose Jaw businesses on edge as Hoopla cancellation loomsAs the scheduled date of Saskatchewan's high school basketball provincials draws near, the uncertainty has led to unease in Moose Jaw's business community.
-
Woody’s Hoodies scoring for cancer researchLike many, Windsor Spitfires' defenceman Carson Woodall is no stranger to cancer.
-
Attendees say multiple phones stolen at busy Toronto Comicon conventionSome fans and vendors who attended Toronto Comicon are speaking out about a slew of alleged phone thefts which occurred at the convention this past weekend, saying more needs to be done to prevent theft at the event.
-
31-game suspension for B.C. junior hockey player who choked opposing goalieA B.C. junior hockey player who choked and seriously injured the opposing team's goalie during an on-ice brawl has been suspended for 31 games.
-
Majority of swimming classes taken up during leisure guide registrationWinnipeggers were busy registering for spring and summer activities Tuesday, as the city's leisure guide launched.
-
Windsor pub raises age limit to 21 on busy nights, stirring debate among studentsOne of Windsor's most popular pubs is raising the bar on the age of people allowed to enter their establishment during their busiest nights of the week — sparking mixed feelings among students about the ethics and legality of the restriction.