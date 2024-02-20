Driver speeding in bus lane in North Vancouver issued $1,500 fine

RCMP in North Vancouver say a $1,500 fine was handed out to a driver caught speeding down a bus lane.

Police credit the discreet and quick actions of an officer on a motorcycle for nabbing and ticketing a driver last October.

RCMP say in a news release that the person pleaded guilty to careless driving, was fined and had three points added to their licence.

Mounties say the officer was on Main Street when they spotted a white Ford F-150 speeding in a bus lane heading toward the Second Narrows Bridge.

Spokesman Const. Mansoor Sahak says Mounties have received numerous complaints of drivers using the bus lane on Main Street to cut through traffic congestion to get to the bridge.

Sahak says motorcycles gives officers the ability to be more discreet and react quickly to any motorists breaking the law.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024