Driver stabbed, carjacked after offering a ride in central Alberta
A 59-year-old man was stabbed and robbed of his truck after he stopped to offer a ride to a pedestrian in central Alberta on Saturday, RCMP said.
Bashaw RCMP said the victim was attacked by a 28-year-old-man on Highway 50 west of Mirror, Alta.
"While in the vehicle the male suspect allegedly stabbed the victim, forced him out of the vehicle and fled the scene in the victim’s truck," Cst. Cheri-Lee Smith wrote in a news release.
The victim walked to a nearby house and called police. He was taken to hospital and remained there Tuesday, but police said he was expected to survive.
The truck was located on Highway 12 and Township Road 255 near Lacombe, Alta., where Ethan Samuel Hutchison was arrested.
Hutchison has been charged with attempted murder, robbery and possesion of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial court on Dec. 14, 2021.
Mirror is about 150 kilometres south of downtown Edmonton.
