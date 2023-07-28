iHeartRadio

Driver stopped allegedly going over double the speed limit while impaired: OPP


Ontario Provincial Police stopped a driver in Norfolk County for speeding. (OPP)

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver who was allegedly impaired, while also prohibited from driving, was stopped going over double the speed limit in Norfolk County.

In a tweet posted Friday morning, OPP said the 46-year-old was driving in a 60km/h zone when they were stopped.

A photo attached to the tweet shows the vehicle pulled over, with a radar device indicating the driver was clocked travelling 131 km/h.

