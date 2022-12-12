iHeartRadio

Driver stopped and charged for going 234 km/h on highway in Markham


Driver charged for going 234 km per hour. (OPP)

A driver on a highway in Markham was pulled over and charged by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) early Monday morning after registering 234 km per hour on an officer’s speed gun; well over two-times the posted speed limit.

Aurora OPP say the driver was stopped just after 2 a.m. in the Highway 404 and Highway 407 area.

The speeding charge comes with a 30-day license suspension and an automatic 14-day vehicle impoundment.

This comes after the OPP said on Sunday that there had been a “spike” in collisions across the Greater Toronto Area after the season’s second major snow fall.

234km/hr - Driver stopped and charged by #AuroraOPP for #StuntDriving #Hwy404/407 - 2:08 am Monday morning. #30DayLicenceSuspension #14DayVehicleImpound pic.twitter.com/v1OFuQdNOo

— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) December 12, 2022
12