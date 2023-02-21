iHeartRadio

Driver stopped for going 40km/h over posted speed limit: LPS


London police stopped the driver of a moving truck for travelling 104 km/h in a posted 60 km/hr zone. (Source: London police)

The driver of a moving truck won’t be working for a while after being stopped for speeding.

According to London police, the vehicle was caught moving 104 km/h in a posted 60 km/hr zone.

The driver’s license was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was seized for 14 days.

The driver was also charged with race motor vehicle, fail to display to plates and fail to carry completed daily inspection report.

The moving truck was empty at the time of the traffic stop.

