Driver stopped for going 40km/h over posted speed limit: LPS

The driver of a moving truck won’t be working for a while after being stopped for speeding.

According to London police, the vehicle was caught moving 104 km/h in a posted 60 km/hr zone.

The driver’s license was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was seized for 14 days.

The driver was also charged with race motor vehicle, fail to display to plates and fail to carry completed daily inspection report.

The moving truck was empty at the time of the traffic stop.