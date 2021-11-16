Driver stopped for going 70 km/h over the speed limit
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
A driver was stopped between North Bay and Huntsville on Highway 11 for allegedly travelling at 160 km/h, police say.
An officer with the Almaguin Highlands detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police stopped a southbound vehicle in the Township of Strong for speeding.
Drivers who exceed the speed limit by 50 km/h or more or who are caught travelling at 150 km/h or more are charged with stunt driving. Since July, drivers caught doing 40 km/h or more on a road with a speed limit less than 80 km/h can also be charged with stunt driving.
The penalties for stunt driving have also increased. Drivers will now get a 30-day license suspension, up from one week, and their vehicle is impounded for 14-days.
