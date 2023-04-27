Driver stopped for speeding near North Bay was also impaired

Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay say a driver they pulled over on Highway 522 recently for speeding not only was a suspended driver, they were also impaired.

The incident took place in Wilson Township on April 20, just before 5 p.m.

“While speaking to the driver it was determined that they had consumed alcoholic beverages and they were arrested and transported to the North Bay Detachment of the OPP for further testing,” police said in a news release Thursday.

A 69-year-old from East Mills Township has been charged with impaired driving, driving while suspended and speeding.

The accused received a 90-day drivers' licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 16.