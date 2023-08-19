Driver stopped for speeding on Hwy. 416 had two unbuckled children in the backseat

A driver is facing speeding and seatbelt-related charges after officers stopped a vehicle for speeding had two children in the backseat with no seatbelts on, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Officers stopped a vehicle for speeding 143 km/h on Highway 416 in North Grenville. The speed limit on the highway south of Ottawa is 100 km/h.

"Grenville OPP officer found two kids laying down in the backseat with no seatbelts on," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Buckle up – it saves lives."

Police say the driver received two tickets for seatbelt infractions and one for speeding.

According to the Highway Traffic Act, passengers under the age of 16 must occupy a seat for which a seatbelt is provided and is wearing "the complete seatbelt assembly as required."

