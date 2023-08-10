Driver stopped for speeding on Ottawa road had four unbuckled people in the backseat

A vehicle stopped for speeding in Ottawa had four people in the backseat without seatbelts on, according to Ottawa police.

The Ottawa police Traffic Unit says the driver of an SUV was observed going 117 km/h on an Ottawa road this week. The speed limit on the road is 70 km/h.

"If, for whatever reason, you have 4 people in the backseat (including a 10-year-old) not wearing their seatbelts, flyin' thru a 70 km/h zone at 117 km/h might be the best way to draw our officers' attention," police said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"From stunt driving to seatbelts, road safety is a shared responsibility."

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days. The fine for failing to wear a seatbelt is $240.

