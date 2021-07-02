Driver stopped going 146 km/h on Bronson Avenue

A motorcyclist is facing a charge of stunt driving after being spotted travelling 86 km/h over the speed limit on Bronson Avenue.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says the 51-year-old driver was spotted going 146 km/h on Bronson Avenue on Friday.

"Licence suspended for seven days and vehicle seized for 14 days," said police.

51 yr old driver stopped going 146km in a 60km/hr area on Bronson Avenue today.

License suspended for 7 days and vehicle seized for 14 days.@OttawaPolice #StuntDriving #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/yxy1qQQDkk

The stunt driving charge comes one day after Ontario's new rules for stunt driving and racing on roads took effect.

Motorists face an automatic 14-day roadside vehicle impoundment when charged with stunt driving.

Ontario has also introduced an escalating post-conviction driver's licence suspension for drivers convicted of stunt driving/street racing.

For a first offence, a minimum of one to three years

For a second offence, a minimum of three to 10 years

For a third offence, a lifetime suspension that may be reduced at a later date to be established by regulation, and

For fourth and subsequent offences, a lifetime driver’s licence suspension.

The Moving Ontarians More Safely Act also makes changes to how fast a driver can go over a speed limit on municipal roads before it will be considered stunt driving.

As of July 1, a motorist spotted driving 40 km/h or more above the speed limit on a road with a maximum limit of less than 80 km/h will face a stunt driving charge.

Previously, the charge of stunt driving involved motorists going 50 km/h over the speed limit.