Driver stopped going 74 km/h over the speed limit on Bronson Avenue

Three Ottawa motorists are facing stunt driving charges, including one going 74 km/h over the speed limit on Bronson Avenue.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says the three motorists were stopped by officers for speeding on Bronson Avenue on Friday, where the posted speed limit is 60 km/h.

One motorist was stopped going 134 km/h on Bronson Avenue.

The other two motorists were going 125 km/h and 109 km/h.

Each motorist is facing a charge of stunt driving, which included an automatic 30 day licence suspension and the vehicle seized for 14 days.

