Driver stopped on closed section of Wellington Street in Ottawa receives $1,000 in fines

Ottawa police are reminding motorists that Wellington Street remains closed to vehicle traffic after a driver stopped in front of Parliament Hill received over $1,000 in fines.

Wellington Street has been closed to vehicle traffic between Elgin Street and Bank Street since the Freedom Convoy occupation ended in February.

Police say officers stopped a white pickup truck on Wellington Street on Friday, and issued several Provincial Offence Notices to the driver.

"Fines were for driving with no license, driving with a hand-held device, driving on a closed roadway, and disobeying a sign."

A parliamentary committee is studying the future of the parliamentary precinct, including whether to keep Wellington Street closed to vehicles.

NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum told the committee last month that the NCC has a "very open mind" to keep Wellington Street closed to vehicles permanently.