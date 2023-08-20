Driver stopped speeding 157 km/h on Hwy. 416 arrested for impaired driving, OPP says

A truck driver stopped for speeding on Highway 416 south of Ottawa has been arrested for impaired driving, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

A Grenville OPP officer stopped a vehicle travelling 157 km/h on Highway 416 early Sunday morning. The speed limit on the highway is 100 km/h.

"Officer suspected impaired driving, investigation ensued and driver was arrested after a roadside breath test," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Also charged for having cannabis readily available."

A charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle seized for 14 days.

Just after midnight, proactive #GrenvilleOPP officer found this truck #StuntDriving SB on #Hwy416.

Officer suspected #ImpairedDriving, investigation ensued & driver was arrested after a roadside breath test - also charged for having cannabis readily available. @maddcanada ^dh pic.twitter.com/7VnO8n2S46