Driver strikes cyclist east of downtown Ottawa

An Ottawa cyclist was seriously injured after a driver struck him east of downtown early Tuesday morning.

The driver struck the cyclist at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Tremblay Road around 5:30 a.m., according to police.

Paramedics said the cyclist, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre in serious but stable condition. His injuries are not life-threatening, they said.

"Please watch out for one another no matter how you travel, especially in these days of less daylight," police said in a tweet.