Driver strikes pedestrian carrying child: Toronto police

One person was taken to the hospital after a driver reportedly struck a pedestrian carrying a child on Sunday evening in Scarborough.

The collision happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. near Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported one patient to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening, injuries.

A child was also assessed at the scene, also for minor injuries, they said.

Police later said that the child was uninjured.

The driver remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.