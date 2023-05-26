Driver strikes three cyclists in Chelsea, Que., one seriously injured
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
One cyclist was seriously injured after a crash involving a car and three cyclists in Chelsea, Que. Thursday evening.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Meech Lake and Kingsmere roads.
One of the cyclists, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais said. Her injuries are not life threatening.
A second cyclists, a 31-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries. The third cyclist was uninjured, police said.
The driver of the car, a 53-year-old woman, was taken to hospital and treated for shock, police said.
Roads in the area were closed Thursday night due to the police investigation.
