Driver struck parked cars, fired shots and grappled with officers: police

A man is facing a list of charges after he allegedly struck a vehicle and fled, fired off a gun at police and grappled with officers attempting to apprehend him in a Toronto parking garage on Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Hilton and St. Clair avenues, east of Bathurst Street, at 7:52 a.m. for reports of a motorist colliding with other vehicles.

The driver fled the scene of the collisions and police later met up with him in an underground parking garage.

Police allege the driver drew a firearm and shot at the officers.

Police said he was also able to take one of the officer’s conducted energy weapons during the struggle.

The officers were eventually able to arrest the man with help from a citizen.

Two officers suffered minor injuries in the struggle to detain him. They were treated at the scene and released.

TPS Chief James Ramer praised the officers for making a safe arrest despite “a volatile situation.”

A gun was allegedly found at the scene.

Toronto police said 35-year-old Michael Katz of Toronto is now facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempt murder, two counts of discharge firearm with intent, two counts of assault peace officer with weapon, disarming a peace officer, possess prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, carrying concealed weapon, possession of a firearm unauthorized place contrary to licence, fail to stop at scene of accident and operation of a conveyance while impaired to any degree by BAC or Drug.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance via video link on Dec. 26.

Eastbound St. Clair Avenue was closed along with a northbound lane of Bathurst Street to allow for the investigation.