Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into building on University Ave

Windsor police say one person has life-threatening injuries after a vehicle crashed into a building on University Avenue.

Officers closed University Avenue West from McEwan and McKay Avenue due to the crash in the 1500 block around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday. It reopened around 10:30 p.m.

A red vehicle could be seen on the sidewalk in front of a building that appears to have collapsed. There was a pile of debris under the vehicle.

WPS traffic reconstruction was on the scene. Police say there are no charges at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.