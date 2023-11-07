Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after pickup trucks collide on Highway 35

Police say charges are pending after two pickup trucks collided on Highway 35 in Kawartha Lakes over the weekend.

Kawartha Lakes Fire, paramedics, and officers rushed to the scene on Saturday shortly before 3 p.m. to find both trucks crashed into a ditch near a bend in the highway.

Police say one driver suffered severe life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto hospital. That patient is now listed in stable condition, according to OPP.

The other driver was treated in a local hospital for minor injuries.

It's unclear what caused the collision.

Police closed the area from Bayview Road to Potts Shore Road for roughly eight hours for the OPP Technical Collision and Reconstructionists investigation and said charges could be laid.